Maintenance Mania allows apartment maintenance engineers to shine

HOUSTON - It`s time for Maintenance Mania!!!

The 9th annual Maintenance Olympics, hosted by the Houston Apartment Association, challenges technicians to complete a variety of tasks against the clock.

"It`s a time to celebrate our maintenance guys on the properties. They`re kind of the unsung heroes of our communities. They do all the hard dirty work so to speak," explained Kyle Brown with the Houston Apartment Association.

The maintenance engineers are tasked with installing ice makers, re-keying locks or even fixing toilets.

Julio Valencia, one of the competitors, commented, "It only happens once a year and then you get the opportunity to show them, what can you do."

"I like to have a good time and compete with the co-workers too," said Maricio Hernandez.

Even some of the property managers tried their hands in the event.

Jennifer Reyna, with Villages at Sunset Ridge explained why, "It`s a challenge but it`s fun at the same time because I get to see what they have to do every day with their maintenance work orders."

And they get to race cars. Not real cars, but cars they build.

"They make it out of maintenance parts. The only thing they can use as car parts are the wheels they`re given," said Brown

Though you may not see your maintenance guys move this fast around your complex, they do deserve appreciation for the hard work they do.