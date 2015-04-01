Giant crocodile ruled the Earth long before dinosaurs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHATHAM COUNTY, NC - Some 231 million years ago, before dinosaurs ruled the Earth, a giant crocodile was on top of the food chain.

It's called the 'Carolina Butcher,' a giant, land-dwelling crocodylomorph that inhabited modern-day North Carolina during the late Triassic period.

Did we mention it walked upright on its hind legs?

Researchers recently discovered several bone fragments during a dig at the Pekin Formation in Chatham County, North Carolina.

The fragments made up the skull, spine and upper forearm, suggesting the Carolina Butcher was at least nine feet tall.

It most certainly lived up to its name.

Its blade-like teeth were perfect for slicing flesh from the bones of its victims.

The Carnufex carolinensis died out during a mass extinction event, but a little bit of it still lives today in our modern crocodiles.

Thank goodness they can't walk upright!