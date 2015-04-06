Surveillance cameras catch man crashing SUV through an iron gate after burglarizing a home

EL MONTE, CA – Police say the driver of a stolen SUV was trying to make a get-away after burglarizing and tearing up a house in El, Monte, California.

Cops busted 19-year-old Adan Vega, who they say cased the house for two hours before breaking in. Police say he left behind a mess, thanks to the liberal use of a baseball bat, before he took off with thousands of dollars in cash and electronics and the SUV.

A man living in a guesthouse on the property caught Vega in the act and closed the gate to stop him. But Vega turned into the ultimate gate crasher, smashing through the gate, driving over a mini-van, and nearly flipping his vehicle as he made his escape.

Police say the surveillance video played a big role in catching him.

"If you can afford a surveillance system or if it's something you've been considering, I highly encourage them because they act as a deterrent factor,” said Cpl. Adam Choe of the El Monte Police Department.

But cameras won’t stop a determined criminal, and, it seems, neither will an iron gate and a roadblock.

