This is what happens when Latinos mean business

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted its 22nd Annual Luncheon & Business Expo at the Hilton Americas, downtown, and without a doubt these folks mean business.

"Today we have the largest business luncheon in Houston with over 1,500 attendees," said Dr. Laura Murillo, President and CEO of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. "Joining us is Mayor Annise Parker, Governor Greg Abbott, and many special guests. So, we hope to have a great opportunity for our business owners to network."

Networking, networking, and more networking. Whether it's in English, Spanish or Mandarin, relationships are the basis of any successful business. And speaking of success… guess who's growing?

"There's over 125,000 Hispanic-owned businesses in Harris County," explained Armando Perez, Chairman of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and senior vice president for HEB Houston. "We're excited about being part of that, and we really believe as they continue to do well that Houston can continue to do well."

"I love being a Latino entrepreneur in Houston," said Gustavo Suarez, co-owner of ODT Business Solutions. "The slogan of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is right on: we are the new majority."

"It's very important for us to be out there," expressed Carolina Petriciolet, who came to the expo with the Better Business Bureau. "It's very important for us to have these types of events to get to know one another."

With over 70 companies participating in the expo and a sold-out luncheon, the event proved to be the perfect platform for a Hispanic community that is growing in numbers and economic power.

"This is a city with the ability to take amazing diversity and forge it into tremendous strength," said Houston Mayor Annise Parker.

So, we don't know who got leads, closed a deal or just exchanged business cards, but one thing is for sure: it looks like everybody had a good time.