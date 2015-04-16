Rhino in Africa being guarded by rangers 24 hours a day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENYA, AFRICA -- The last northern white rhino still living on the great planet Earth is being guarded around the clock by a team of skilled rangers. The armed guards are determined to keep him alive.

Sudan, the rhino, lives in a conservancy in Kenya . There are only four females of his species still living; two of them call his conservancy home as well. Fingers crossed that Sudan can mate with one of them and keep their species that’s been around for 50 million years, alive.

The northern white rhino race has been nearly wiped out by poachers who kill them for their horns, which some civilizations believe possess healing powers. A gofundme campaign has been started to pay for the rangers' salaries, equipment and everything needed to keep the beautiful creature alive and comfortable.