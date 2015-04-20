× Justin Timberlake shares first photo of son Silas

(CNN) — Justin Timberlake introduced his “greatest gift ever” to the world Sunday night.

The superstar singer posted the first picture of his week-old son, Silas Randall, on Instagram. The photo showed the boy cradled in mom Jessica Biel’s arms, sporting a Memphis Grizzlies shirt.

“The Timberlakes are ready!!! GO GRIZZ!,” Timberlake captioned the photograph.

Timberlake is part owner of the Grizzlies.

Maybe, little Silas was the good luck charm for his dad’s home team.

The Grizzlies defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 100-86 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs.

Timberlake and actress Biel announced their pregnancy in late January on the singer’s 34th birthday.

“Thank you EVERYONE for the Bday wishes! This year, I’m getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN’T WAIT,” Timberlake posted on Instagram at the time.

Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in southern Italy in 2012. Silas Randall Timberlake is their first child.

Silas was the middle name of Timberlake’s late grandfather Bill Bomar.