Obituary asks mourners not to vote for Hillary in 2016

ROWAN COUNTY, NC - How do you want friends and family to honor you when you die? Beautiful flowers? Play your favorite song? Recite a special Bible verse, perhaps?

How about a vote for the GOP?

A North Carolina family is giving their beloved Grandaddy a political voice, postmortem.

Larry Upright passed away last week, and at the very end of his obituary, his family included a line that said, 'The family respectfully asks that you do not vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016.'

Talk about being a diehard Republican!

"He was very passionate about politics and probably passed a little of that on, so it was natural for me to think about that," said Upright's daughter, Jill McLain.

Hey, if it's your dying wish, why not?

Of course, there are a few haters out there who just can't rest in peace over the political proposition.

"We have got some very sweet responses and some pretty nasty responses," said Upright's widow, Colleen.

"If you don't like it that's fine. We didn't do it for you, we did it for him. We know he's up there giggling about it right now. Actually, probably laughing out loud."

Actually, he might be rolling over in his grave.

A new CNN/ORC poll suggests Hillary is on top in a big way.

69% of registered and leaning Democrats surveyed said Clinton was their choice for 2016.

Sorry, Grandad.

Speaking of old farts, Vice President Joe Biden is at a distant second at just 11%.

As for the elephants, looks like Republicans love them some Bush.

Brother Jeb is the fave right now at 17%, with Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker in second place at 12%, and Senators Rand Paul and Marco Rubio bringing up the rear at 11%.

Meanwhile, Senator Lindsey Graham (R - South Carolina) says there's a '91% chance' he'll declare a run for 2016.

There's still a whole mess of days until we get to decide who will live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, but family and friends of dear old Larry Upright know 100% who they aren't voting for.