Sandra Bullock named World’s Most Beautiful Woman 2015 by People

People's annual Most Beautiful People issue is almost here, and the cover girl is not some 20-year-old wide-eyed starlet. Rather, 2015's honor goes to actress Sandra Bullock, 50.

Bullock says her reaction to the honor was, "That's ridiculous." But her thoughts on what makes a person beautiful show just what a fine choice she is.

"Real beauty is quiet. Especially in this town, it's just so hard not to say, 'Oh, I need to look like that,'" says Bullock. "No, be a good person, be a good mom, do a good job with the lunch, let someone cut in front of you who looks like they're in a bigger hurry. The people I find most beautiful are the ones who aren't trying."

It sounds like being a good mom to 5-year-old son Louis is priority No. 1 in Bullock's life, as she says, "We have rules. I let everyone else be the aunties and uncles who spoil him and I'm the one that lays down the law."

And it is Louis who pays her the best compliments. "He asked why I have wrinkles, and I said, 'Well, I hope some of them are from laughing so much.' And he touched my face and said, 'You're not old, you're just happy.'"

The Most Beautiful People issue is on newsstands Friday, April 24. Other honorees include Ariana Grande, Gabrielle Union, Shay Mitchell, Laverne Cox and Taraji P. Henson.