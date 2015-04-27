Over the weekend Craig Hlavaty visited the third annual Houston Barbecue Festival at NRG Park to eat the flesh of every single animal known to man. He didn't get to do that exactly, but he did get the meat sweats and make some new friends.
Craig goes to the Houston Barbecue Festival
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
I had a wonderful time at the Houston Barbecue Festival this past weekend. I must say that I LOVED Roegels Barbecue!!! I tried most all of the places but kept coming back to Roegels! The ones that everyone said was the best in Texas…well, NOT SO MUCH!!!
