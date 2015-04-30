Rockets’ round 2 playoff tickets go on sale today

HOUSTON, TX – Want to watch the Houston Rockets play in the second round of the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2009? Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m.

Click here and you’ll be able to snag tickets to the first two games, scheduled May 4 and May 6. We’re still waiting to find out whom the Rockets will face in the second round; it will be either the Spurs or the Clippers. Right now, San Antonio leads that series and could close out LA in game 6 tonight.

 