Church music director in Pasadena accused of having sex with 13-year-old

PASADENA, TX - Police are looking for Jose David Rivera, a 30-year-old music director at a church in Pasadena accused of having sex with one of his 13-year-old students.

According to court records, Rivera met the teenage girl at church and the two of them started texting each other. Court records also say that the girl's mother gave Rivera permission to take her to and from choir practice on Monday nights.

Rivera and the young girl allegedly had sex at least four times since June of last year.