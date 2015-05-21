Bellaire High School student receives surprise college scholarship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - One local high school senior is proof that with hard work and perseverance, you can beat the odds. Alisa Hamilton, a senior at Bellaire High School, was surprised with a $10,000 college scholarship.

The scholarship was part of HISD Superintendent Terry Grier's Educator of The Year award. Grier was told he could select one student to receive the award and he chose Alisa.

'It means a lot to me and it makes me feel really good to know that I have people to support me and help me," said Hamilton.

Alisa's journey has been from easy, but she never let that get in the way of her success.

"Often, she has worked two and three jobs to try to help her family make ends meet," said HISD Superintendent Terry Grier. "There are times where they've been homeless and the thing about her is she understands the reality of the world and she doesn't let that hold her back."

Alisa plans on attending East Texas Baptist University to study accounting.