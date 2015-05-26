Keegans Bayou rushes into neighborhood homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Keegans Bayou in Southwest Houston had already been treacherous before the newest, massive flood. Kevin Brooks woke up to find water in his house, "I stepped out of the bed to use the restroom and there it was, water all around me."

Alice Brooks described the scene as water flowed into her home, "All of a sudden the water just started coming through because it came up over the bricks and it was just rushing in."

"It was very, very scary. I had never, ever had experienced anything like this in my life," said Judy Carol Ward, whose house was flooded overnight.

Most of the water has receded from homes, but folks in the area are now worried about another round of storms.

"It's going to still do this again later on this afternoon. Oh no, it can't. I said Mother Nature can do whatever it wants to." added Brooks.

"There's nothing much we can do but just hope for the best," said Allun Wade.

For now, high water on the roads and cars stranded are reminders of what Mother Nature can bring.