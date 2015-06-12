Film critic Dustin Chase recommends seeing the original Jurassic Park film before checking out Jurassic World, opening in theaters this weekend. Chase explores the good and bad with the 4th installment of the dinosaur franchise starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as theme park employees trying to stop the attractions from eating the ticket buyers in one of the summer’s most action packed films.
A return to Jurassic World means checking out the park first
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
