Two North Carolina teens bitten by shark less than 90 minutes apart

OAK ISLAND, NC - It's the time of year where folks are heading out to the beaches and hitting the waters. But the sounds of splashing are turning into sounds of terror after two teens were attacked by a shark in North Carolina.

The popular beaches of Oak Island are on high alert after not one, but two shark attacks happened less than 90 minutes apart. A 13-year-old girl was attacked first at 4:15 p.m. Then less than 90 minutes later, a 16-year-old boy was attacked on the same stretch of beach. Officials say both of the victims had to have their arms amputated. They also say they aren't sure if the same shark is responsible for the attack, but it's not out of the question.

Officials say the beaches will not be closed down. They are staying open and say the sheriff's department will be monitoring the coastline.