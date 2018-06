Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA -- Here's a lady who's worth toasting to. Pauline Spagnola, 100, says the secret to a long life is drinking a lot of booze! Now, that's what you call a good "tipsy."

Pauline's story has gone viral. She says her favorite beer is Steigmeiers, which is brewed closed by her home in Wilkes-Barre.

Folks at the Golden Living Center where she stays say she's proof that you can get older but still never grow up.