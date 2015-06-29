Jacquey and Ashley Creath celebrate first day of same-sex marriage in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - Jacquey and Ashley Creath have been together nine years, and married for three, but not in the state of Texas, that is, until Friday. The Creaths said when they heard the news about the Supreme Court's ruling, they left work early and rushed downtown to become one of the first same-sex couples to be married in Harris County.

On Saturday, Jacquey and Ashley went back downtown, but this time to join with the LGBT community in Houston's pride celebration. The proud couple wore matching shirts that read 'love rules' as they celebrated their first day married in Texas, a place they've called home their whole lives.