Man trying to avoid DWI charges ends up arrested for evading

HOUSTON, TX - A driver afraid of getting a DWI faces different charges after a late-night chase with Houston Police.

Officers say around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, they tried to pull over the driver of a white sedan, who wouldn't stop. He led them on a chase on Beltway 8 to Richmond Ave., where he eventually pulled over. Police determined the car wasn't stolen and the suspect didn't have any warrants, so they asked him why he ran. He allegedly told them he'd had a few drinks and was afraid of getting busted for drunk driving.

Sobriety tests revealed the suspect wasn't drunk, but he now faces evading charges.