Some new moms aren’t getting advice they need according to new report

HOUSTON, TX - A report in PEDIATRICS, the official journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, shows many new moms aren't getting information on such things as pacifier use, baby sleeping position and breastfeeding from their doctors.

The findings of a survey of more than 1,000 mothers of infants aged 2-6 months did find doctors were the most common source of advice though.

Still, more than half of those surveyed said they got no advice regarding sleep location or pacifier use. About one in five reported not getting doctor advice for breastfeeding or sleep position.

Dr. Don Schaffer of Pediatrics of Greater Houston said he was somewhat surprised by the report.

"Certainly the pediatrician should inform the parents, but we don't always know what they know and don't know," Schaffer said. "It's always helpful that when you're pregnant, you seek out the educational programs that are offered, I believe, at any hospital in this town."

Schaffer added that whenever a patient doesn't know something, it's always best to ask the pediatrician or call their doctor's office.

