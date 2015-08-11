Grego talks about some of the unnecessary rules when it comes to watering a lawn, and he says he will water the lawn the way he wants to.
I’ll water my lawn as I please
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
14-year-old charged with capital murder weeks after woman found dead on front lawn of SW Houston home
-
Houston man breaks into church five times in 12 days, police say
-
Not-so-sneaky sneakers snatcher caught on video stealing package from doorstep in northwest Houston, deputies say
-
Trump says 5 locations are being considered for Kim Jong Un meeting
-
Puppy named ‘Monster’ credited with saving owner’s Alabama home
-
-
White House hatches plans for 140th Egg Roll
-
‘He can take all day’: Officers shut down neighbor after 911 called on black real estate investor
-
Woman trying to sell house finds family living inside, paying rent to mystery landlord
-
Teen gets final ride in Batmobile after losing battle with leukemia
-
I almost got into a fight over water in an airport bathroom
-
-
Heroes use rope to pull man, ‘very friendly’ dog from flood waters
-
Houston SPCA rescues snapping turtle
-
‘It’s even worse’: Ellicott City, still recovering from 2016 flood, hammered again