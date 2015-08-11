More protests, arrests in Ferguson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO - A year after the shooting death of Michael Brown, tensions within the Ferguson community remain.

Nearly two dozen people were arrested following the fourth night of unrest. St. Louis County police say angry protesters threw rocks and frozen water bottles at officers which prompted them to order the crowd to disperse or else.

Adding to the turmoil is an organization known as the Oath Keepers, a controversial patriot group that armed itself with what appeared to be assault rifles. The group says its members pledge to "defend the constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic."

While things did get a little rowdy, things weren't nearly as violent as what happened over the weekend. 18-year-old Tyrone Harris is in critical condition after he was shot by police Sunday night.

Police say Harris unleashed a "remarkable amount of gunfire" in their direction before they fired back, but Harris' aunt tells claims he wasn't armed with a weapon.