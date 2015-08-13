Customer sues ‘Throwed Rolls’ restaurant after being hit, injured by roll

OZARK, Mo. — A well-known Missouri restaurant, known for being the “Home of Throwed Rolls,” may be in some hot water over a guest who allegedly received a roll-related injury.

Lambert’s Cafe, which features dinner rolls being thrown across the room by servers to guests, is being sued.

The suit was filed on Tuesday by Troy Tucker. The customer claims to have “sustained a lacerated cornea with a vitreous detachment and all head, neck, eyes and vision were severely damaged” after being hit by a dinner roll during a visit in September of 2014.

Tucker is seeking $25,000 to cover medical bills and legal fees. The restaurant’s “carelessness and negligence” as the lawsuit alleges has already caused expenses totaling $10,000.

The lawsuit claims that the restaurant should have known about the dangers involved in their signature practice.

Johnny Fugitt, of the River Front Times, points out that Tucker may not have much of a case considering that back in June, Slugger and the Kansas City Royals were deemed to have not been at fault after a thrown hot dog hit a man in the face and tore his retina.

Fugitt said in that case, the “baseball rule” was referenced, and that by voluntarily entering a baseball stadium the victim assumed some responsibility for personal awareness. She points out that “Home of Throwed Rolls” is posted all over, which could mean Lambert’s diners assume they are putting themselves at risk of being hit by a flying roll, upon entering the establishment.

Lambert’s general manager, Jerry Johnson, told KFVS servers never intend to hurt anyone when they throw rolls.