Sister Act: woman gives birth to twin sister’s baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINEOLA, NY - Here's a bittersweet story that's sure to trigger tears--of joy!

Back in 2009, Allison Ardolino Dinkelacker was 30 weeks pregnant when she received devastating news--stage 3 breast cancer. She had to start chemotherapy immediately, and miraculously gave birth via emergency c-section to a healthy baby boy the following week. Allison went on to have six months of chemo, 35 rounds of radiation and numerous surgeries.

Six years later and cancer-free, Allison and her husband wanted one more child, but doctors told her it was too risky. That's when Allison's twin sister, Dawn, stepped in to help. She generously offered to carry Allison's bun in her oven!

Photographer Allison Rose snapped fabulous photos of the sisters. The ultimate sister act story went viral after she shared them on Facebook; her post racked up over 79,000 likes and 15,000 shares.

Dawn gave birth to a healthy baby boy on August 5, a dream come true for Allison and her husband. A beautiful story that proves the power of love and sisterhood truly conquers all!