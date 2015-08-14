× HPD looking for men who shot & beat robbery victim

HOUSTON, TX – A southwest Houston man is recovering after being shot and beaten last month during an armed robbery.

Houston Police say back on July 29, two men walked up to the 58-year-old victim and demanded money and his car keys. When he fought back, they shot him in the thigh and pistol whipped him. Though he survived after a stay in the hospital, officers haven’t tracked down the suspects yet.

If you know who they are, submit a tip by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or going online.