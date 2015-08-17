Drunk driver accused of causing deadly crash with his young child in car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NW HARRIS CO. -- A suspected drunk driver is behind bars, accused of causing a deadly crash. Making matters worse, his four-year-old daughter was in the car.

Martin Kingori, 36, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Police say around two, Sunday morning, he was driving down FM 1960 in northwest Harris County when he decided to make a U-turn near Fritz Oak Place.

He ended up being t-boned by a man, who died instantly.

Kingori wasn't hurt.

His daughter, was in the front passenger seat, and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.