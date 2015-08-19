Hackers dump information on millions of users of online cheating site Ashley Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORONTO, CANADA – You can bet there are quite a few folks out there who are pacing the floors right now.

That’s because the hacktivist group calling itself the “Impact Team” made good on its promise from last month to post identifying information of individuals who use the online cheating site Ashley Madison.

Apparently all that information is on what’s known as the dark web that can be viewed only with a special browser, and is not searchable with most search engines.

But the staff of the Daily Beast found it, and reports that about 10,000 of those names have dot-gov email addresses, meaning they could belong to government officials or employees.

Some of those addresses are with the National Security Agency and the Justice Department in the US and with government officials in Australia and Great Britain.

But the Daily Beast can’t confirm any of that, obviously.

The hackers posted 36 million email addresses for 33 million accounts around the world, along with first and last names, the last four digits of credit cards, and the street addresses, phone numbers, and IP addresses of many of the users.

A statement released by Ashley Madison says “This event is not an act of hacktivism, it is an act of criminality. It is an illegal action against the individual members of ashleymadison.com, as well as any freethinking people who choose to engage in fully lawful online activities.”

The hackers claim Ashley Madison lied when it said it removed identification data from cheaters who paid the site 20 bucks.

Hey, if you can’t trust a cheater, who can you trust?