Couple arrested in murder of off-duty Abilene police officer

ABILENE, TX - An Abilene murder mystery takes a twist with the arrest of a husband and wife for the death of an off-duty police officer in his home.

Witnesses say dozens of officers swarmed their apartment complex Thursday night.

"I went, 'Oh, my goodness,'" said David Hoglund. "I thought it was like 'America's Most Wanted' or something like that, but there was probably like 20 armed law enforcement."

The effort ended with the arrests of Phillip and Violetta Walter. Investigators say they found the couple after tracking items stolen from Officer Don Allen's home when he was killed.

The arrests are a step in the right direction for Allen's family, as well as his police family.

"It was with honor and relief that I was able to notify [his family] today during visitation," said Chief Stan Standridge. "It was emotional for them; it was emotional for me and our police chaplain."

Just because the suspects are behind bars doesn't mean things are slowing down.

"I'm especially grateful to our Texas Rangers," Standridge said. "They would be standing alongside me, but they are still neck-deep in this investigation."

As Allen's family laid him to rest Friday, at least they did so knowing the people accused of murdering him had been caught. We can only hope they get more answers about why his life was cut short.