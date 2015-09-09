﻿﻿Gun found where no gun should ever be

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WACO, TX - Ashley Cecilia Castaneda, 31, is facing charges after cops found a loaded pistol inside her private parts during a traffic stop.

During the stop, police discovered 2.7 grams of methamphetamine under the seat of the driver, 30-year-old Gabriel Garcia. Then they found 29.5 grams of meth in passenger Ashley`s purse.

While she was being hauled off, she confessed about the gun. A female officer searched the 'area' and found a loaded Smith and Wesson .22-caliber pistol inside.

Among other things she was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.