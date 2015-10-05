September is the first month in six years without a NFL player arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY - An absolute, 100% rarity has occurred. The National Football League made it one full calendar month without a single arrest. How`s that for a highlight reel? A database tracking player arrests says it`s the first time since July 2009 that no players ended up behind bars in more than six years.

According to the database, September also marks the first month in 15 years that the league has gone without any arrests during the regular season. Not to mention, there`s been at least one arrest a week over the past five years.

So far in 2015, 33 league members have already been arrested. Yet no arrests as notable as Ray Rice's elevator assault, Adrian Peterson’s child abuse case, or Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction.

The most recent flag thrown, 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks arrested on August 26 and indicted on a sexual battery charge. Looks like they`re finally keeping their butts out of jail and their heads in the game.