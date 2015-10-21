Church band drummer killed by plain clothes police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - An officer-involved shooting in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is producing more questions than answers. It's there where Corey Jones was shot and killed by a plain clothes police officer early Sunday morning.

The 31-year-old drummer in his church band was coming from a gig Saturday night when his car broke down on Interstate 95. That’s when police say officer Nouman Raja, thinking the vehicle was abandoned, pulled over to investigate.

Moments later, Jones would be dead and Raja’s gun would be carrying five less bullets. Reports claim Officer Raja fired his weapon after Jones pulled out a gun of his own.

A short foot chase ensued and Jones died at the scene. The Jones family wants to know how the situation escalated to violence in the first place. They've hired civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump to get answers. Crump also represented the families of Travyon Martin and Michael Brown.

Palm Beach Gardens Police have been pretty quiet thus far, and since Officer Raja wasn’t wearing a body cam and was in an unmarked car that didn’t have dash cam footage, it looks like his word is all the public has to go on for now.

Officer Raja, who has been with the department since April is on administrative leave pending an investigation.