DNA test used to find lazy dog owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER- No homeowner enjoys finding a neighbor's dog poop in their yard. But an apartment complex outside Denver, Colorado is causing a stink with the great lengths it's taking to stop offenders.

The Retreat At Flatirons is requiring all residents with pets to give a DNA sample of their furry friend. Then if management finds dog doo that matches, the pet owner gets fined 100 bucks.

The apartments already fined one renter 200 dollars, but he says it's almost impossible to get every bit of waste off the grass. Mike Liddle says, "[I] Had a young girl that lives across from me she`s stressed out every time she picks her dog mess up she`s got a flashlight and I`m coming out with a brighter flashlight to help pick it up. It`s kind of stressful, you have a dog and this place says it`s dog friendly but it`s not really dog friendly. It`s kind of dog friendly at a cost."

They say dog is man's best friend, but forensic science is no friend of the lazy dog owner.