Local Houston boxer to fight this Friday on Showtime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - Hurricane Katrina had him on the ropes. Now, in his adopted city of Houston, he's come back fighting. Speaking to him, it's clear to realize 26-year-old Bayou City boxer Regis Prograis (or RouGarou to his fans) is a driven man. Prograis says, "I love boxing. I want to be the best at it. I don't want to do it, you know, half way. I want to be the best at it."

Forget the storm that sent him this way 10 years ago. Today, he's the force to be reckoned with. An impressive 15 - 0 record with 12 knockout wins, the junior welterweight's fight is the main event this Friday, December 11 on Showtime. This will be his second bout on the famous sports channel.

It's nice to know that this possible future world champ calls our city home.