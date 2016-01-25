January 25: The Carpenters, The Beatles and KISS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this day in music history The Carpenters in 1975 had the number one song in the country with their remake of 'Please Mr. Postman.' The song was quite the money maker for several groups. It was Motown’s first number one pop hit when it was originally recorded by The Marvelettes. Even The Beatles ended up taking a stab at the song. It was no ordinary day at the New York Stock Exchange back in 2010. The rock gods from KISS were on hand to ring the closing bell.