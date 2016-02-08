Former Texans ‘kick’ Panthers to win Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - From the very beginning, the Super Bowl had a Texans kind of feel.

There was former Texans's player Owen Danials with a catch to start off the game. Then former Texan's Head Coach, Gary Kubiak's offense and former Texan's Defensive Coordinator, Wade Phillips's outstanding defense.

Yep, the Lone Star State's former stars were at their best. “YES! What a game! From unemployed to the Super Bowl, but now unemployed to winning the Super Bowl is even better,” said a laughing Phillips.

Winning the Super Bowl is the “ultimate”, so Gary Kubiak’s fans at his high school alma mater, St. Pius High School, were thrilled for the coach.

“I was cheering for the Broncos so yes, I was excited,” said junior Tori Wood.

Senior Ben Przyborski was inspired by Kubiak saying , “St. Pius always uses the expression, 'Start here go anywhere.' He started here and then he went to coaching a game at the Super Bowl. Which is a really exciting achievement not only for him but for the whole St. Pius community.”

“We just couldn’t really be happier. I actually was on a bus back with the band from Mardi Gras last night and we had an iPad duct taped to the front of the bus- the visor- so we could all watch the game,” explains Patrick Spedale, St. Pius's Director of the Office of Campus Ministry.

Other Houstonians were happy for “Kubs” too. Lee Pereira tells us, “He got a second chance somewhere else and he took advantage of it.”

But some Texans fans can’t help but wonder "what if?"

“It was tough. It was a tough loss for us, we lost a lot of good players, and they’re now there, and they won the Super Bowl,” laments Texan's fan Joanna Johnston.

Maria Flores tells us, “At the party last night, a lot of people were annoyed that there were so many ex-Texans player and the coach, for example, that had gotten this far without the Texans."

Michelle Punch says (of Kubiak), “He showed them what he really could do. Maybe Houston should think about investing in a quarterback.”

Amen sister. Amen.