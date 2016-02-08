National Boy Scout’s Day celebrates the organization’s 106th year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - How many merit badges can you get in 106 years? Today is National Boy Scout's Day, and the organization is celebrating its 106th birthday. That's a whole lot of candles on a cake, but if the fire gets out of hand, according to 80-year-old Jack Webb, the scouts would know just what to do. Webb says, "When i first got my boy scouts book, when my dad was away in the military he sent that to me and i read it from cover to cover many times. Since then I've never had a cup of coffee, never had a drink in my life and never has a cigarette, because it said not to do that."

Now the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Ghana, Webb became a boy scout in 1944. An eagle scout in 1950, and after that served as scoutmaster. In his 72 years in the organization, he's done it all and he has the Boy Scouts of America to thank. Webb adds, "The Boy Scout's basically made my life. It got me started in life. It got me a job and I've tried to give back as much as I can."

Part of that giving back meant becoming a leader for newer generations of Boy Scout's. One of those boys was Houston's own, film director Wes Anderson back when he was a kid. In fact, a version of Webb's Troop 55 is featured in Anderson's film Moonrise Kingdom. Was the scoutmaster in the film inspired by Jack Webb? According to the very well seasoned Boy Scout, "No". And then he added, "Scout's honor."