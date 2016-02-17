Harris County prostitution sting leads to 140 arrests

HOUSTON – Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies, some working undercover, arrested 121 prostitution customers and 19 prostitutes, in Houston as part of a national initiative that began on January 17, 2016 thru February 07, 2016 (Super Bowl Sunday) .

The arrests were part of the National John Suppression Initiative campaign which was started in 2011 by Cook County, Illinois Sheriff Thomas J. Dart and now involves 59 law enforcement agencies across the country.

The national total of arrests included 552 customers and 30 “pimps” or traffickers.

Additionally, the Harris County initiative included seven arrests on drug-related charges, three for possession of marijuana and four for possession of a controlled substance.

