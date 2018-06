Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Raheel Ramzanali from ESPN 97.5 dishes out the basketball treats in this week's preview of Houston sports. The Rockets were unable to unload center Dwight Howard before the NBA trade deadline, so the big man is part of the stretch run that finds the Rockets a game under .500 and on the outside looking in for a playoff spot in the West.

You can always catch Raheel on ESPN 97.5 weekday mornings from 10am-12pm.