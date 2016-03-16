Showing off a steer, 11-year-old Keely Mikolajchak learns lessons in perseverance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - Keely Mikolajchak is becoming a regular at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

"It's my third year showing," the 11-year-old from Brenham said. "It's kind of a family tradition. My sister did it all her life. I'm doing it. My brother is doing it."

Keely didn't end up having the day she wanted as her Brangus steer, "Dougie," didn't place in his class.

"Walking out of the show ring, it makes me feel like I want to do better and work harder - maybe change up my routine a little bit to help succeed."

Keely has already shown in Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston this year. Next up, her family will travel to Austin to compete.