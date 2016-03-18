Brianna Cummings dedicates herself to raising livestock as a Class Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, TX - Raising chickens and rabbits as a kid with her grandma, Brianna Cummings became comfortable around animals.

Now, as a freshman in Taylor High School's Future Farmers of America, this Class Act took on the task of developing a hog for the Katy ISD Rodeo.

"It's definitely taught me time management," Cummings said. "You have to be very, very dedicated to your animal. You have to really, really want it."

Cummings' hog this year is named "Pumpkin," and Brianna says she's feisty.

"If my hog could talk, it would say 'Mom, get off me,' because I love to lay on my hog and she does not like it. I take naps with her and she just pushes me off."

In addition to time management skills, Brianna says she's also learning how to balance her finances thanks to this FFA program.