Bayou Greenway Day helps Houston live up to it’s nickname as the “Bayou City”

HOUSTON, TX - It was all about embracing the bayou on Saturday, as hundreds of people visited White Oak Bayou Greenway at T.C. Jester Park. It was the second annual Bayou Greenway Day, an outdoor celebration aimed at connecting Houston residents with parks and green-spaces.

"It turns our bayous from dark, dirty places into beautiful places where families can go and enjoy themselves," Carter Stern, a board member with the Houston Parks Board, said. "What we're doing here is incredibly important and transformative for the city."

The event is part of the Bayou Greenways 2020 project. That project will build 10 foot wide cement trails along the the city's nine major bayous. It's goal is to also add 3,000 acres of park space in Houston.