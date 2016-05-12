Tear gas and taser used during SWAT standoff with knife wielding suspect

EAST HOUSTON -- It took tear gas and a taser gun to get a knife wielding suspect to surrender.

The 60-year old man had barricaded himself inside his Upper Kirby area apartment off of Norfolk, after getting into a fight with another man. Police say at some point it turned violent and the suspect pulled out a knife. The other man was able to escape and call police.

Refusing to cooperate the SWAT team was called out.

4 1/2hours later, they finally were able to get inside the apartment using tear gas. And when that didn't work they had to use a taser gun before they could finally arrest him.