Colombia is home to record-breaking cocaine bust

TURBO, COLOMBIA - It is being called one of the biggest drug busts of all time. Police in Colombia, AKA: the cocaine capital of the world, seized more that 17,000 pounds of nose candy.

Colombia's President says with a street value of $250,000,000, this makes this one of the biggest seizure of drugs in history. Law enforcement found hundreds of sealed bricks of cocaine, much of it hidden underground. Police arrested four people when they found the stash hidden on a banana plantation.

Police say the cocaine belongs to one of Colombia's most powerful drug gangs, the Clan Usuga. U.S. officials are even tracking the group, offering $5,000,000 for tips that lead to the gang's leader.

While the Usuga Clan may not be as infamous as Pablo Escobar and the Medillin cartel, with weight like this, they look like heavy hitters themselves.