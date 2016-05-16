Sinead O’Connor found safe and taken to local hospital after reported missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE - Sinead O'Connor was found safe after being reported missing in Chicago's northern suburbs earlier Monday.

Sources tell WGN she was located at a nearby hotel, and has been taken to a local hospital.

Hoping for Sinead O'Connor's safe return. The demons she battles are no joke. — josh groban (@joshgroban) May 16, 2016

WILMETTE, IL -- Singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor has been reported missing in the northern suburbs of Chicago.

O'Connor, who is most popular for the 1990 release, "Nothing Compares To You" that was written by Prince, went out on a bicycle ride at about 6 a.m. in Wilmette Sunday and has not been seen since.

What she was doing in Wilmette has not been determined. Wilmette police say they have no comment at this time, but TMZ says they continue to search for her and an alert has listed her as "missing suicidal."

She was last seen on a Raleigh motorized bicycle with a pink basket wearing a black parka, black leather pants and a sweatshirt with "Ireland" on the back. She had gotten medical treatment back in November after leaving an angry suicidal note for her family.

O'Connor was recently in the news for being sued by comedian Arsenio Hall for making statements after Prince's death that Hall supplied Prince with drugs.

Police asked to check on Sinead O'Connor in Wilmette, Illinois after report of her vanishing. Here's news release: pic.twitter.com/Fx19iPslP7 — Jesse Hamilton (@JesseJHamilton) May 16, 2016