Dramatic photos: Overpass collapses onto Oklahoma City expressway

OKLAHOMA CITY – A large section of an Oklahoma City overpass pancaked down onto an expressway Thursday.
Initial reports indicate the bridge collapsed around 2:40 p.m. after a tractor-trailer heading westbound crashed into the bridge, according to KFOR.
The driver of the truck told police he passed under the other side of the bridge earlier with no issue.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
May Avenue and the Northwest Expressway are closed in all directions where they intersect due to the bridge collapse.
Officials say engineers are evaluating the damage to the bridge and an estimate on the time needed for repairs won’t be available until the evaluation is complete.
KFOR crews are working to gather more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.