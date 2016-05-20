Dramatic photos: Overpass collapses onto Oklahoma City expressway

OKLAHOMA CITY – A large section of an Oklahoma City overpass pancaked down onto an expressway Thursday.

Initial reports indicate the bridge collapsed around 2:40 p.m. after a tractor-trailer heading westbound crashed into the bridge, according to KFOR.

The driver of the truck told police he passed under the other side of the bridge earlier with no issue.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

May Avenue and the Northwest Expressway are closed in all directions where they intersect due to the bridge collapse.

Officials say engineers are evaluating the damage to the bridge and an estimate on the time needed for repairs won’t be available until the evaluation is complete.

The Northbound lane bridge of May Ave has collapsed over NW Expressway. Steer clear. pic ctsy Allison Broxterman pic.twitter.com/ff1zrp8YrU — Uncle Pete (@misterfulmer) May 19, 2016

@kfor tell people to avoid May and Northwest Expressway! pic.twitter.com/hSIwzgNvi6 — Lauren Leach (@laurencathay) May 19, 2016

Semi driving on NW Expwy ran into May Ave. bridge. Part of bridge has collapsed. Avoid area. — OKC Police Dept (@okcpd) May 19, 2016

Responding to a reported bridge collapse at Northwest Expressway and May. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 19, 2016

Traffic at NW Expwy/May shut down in all directions. — OKC Police Dept (@okcpd) May 19, 2016

