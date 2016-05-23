It’s all about the meats at Houston’s 4th Annual Barbecue Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Houston's 4th annual Barbecue Festival made its way to the black top of NRG Park this weekend. A total of 26 vendors displayed their best barbecued meat, much to the excitement of the attendees.

"Man, good food, barbecue, you can't beat that," said one Houstonian and barbecue lover

"It's Houston, Texas, nice weather, you know, everything that you can enjoy right here."

Twenty-four of the twenty-six vendors were from right here in Houston. For one flat fee you could try everything from smoked alligator, beef brisket, pulled pork, and of course succulent ribs. And what is a good piece of barbecue without something cold to wash it down?

"It's fun, it's defintely fun." said

"I mean you get to eat barbecue and drink beer all day. I mean that's a given."

And for first timers like married couple Sam and Sandra Turner, the experience was more than worth the wait.

"This is our first time here." said Sandra Turner while licking her lips.

'We are native Houstonians and we are barbecue lovers. And we will come back again most definitely." chimed Sam Turner.