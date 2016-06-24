Kush is a growing problem in Houston and nowhere is that more evident than at Hermann Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - Hello friends and welcome to Kush corner. The worst place to bask in the hot sun. Where people go to get a Kush fix. Oh, and possibly die.

Today, an increased police presence is evident, one day after 16 poor souls apparently overdosed on some bad Kush while at Hermann Park. Sadly, today, we found more of the same. Many a resting head lay still, amidst the scene, paper and cigarillo wrappers littering the corner in plain sight. It`s a real problem with real people in need of real help.

Kush is a drug and if there`s one thing we all know about drugs is, “Drugs are bad. Mkay.” Just say no! Because passed out high in a park is NOT a good look for anyone.

29.760427 -95.369803