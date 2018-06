Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - Has the city's decision to stop door-to-door recycling pick up been a real pain in the glass?

Well, David and his 8-year-old partner Tristan came up with a smashing new idea. They decided to pick up the pieces and started hauling glass, literally. So far, the pair’s bottled up 25-zip-codes and counting.

We break it all down and ride along with two of the bayou city newest entrepreneurs. It’s all in todays Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.