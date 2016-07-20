Caltech astronomers might be closing in on finding Planet Nine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, CA - If you think there's nothing big left to be discovered, think again. Astronomers from Caltech keep finding more clues concerning a possible new planet in our solar system and this evidence suggests their search area might be shrinking.

Their calculations are based on the strange orbits of six icy planetoids that lie within the Kuiper Belt, way beyond Neptune. Something big must be making them move that way. Caltech astronomer Mike Brown adds, "It can't be caused by a planet because, that's crazy. There are no planets out there. I went from trying very hard to be skeptical that what we where talking about was true to suddenly thinking, oh, this might even be true.

What caught astronomers eyes was how the orbital path of these six planetoids all favored a certain direction. Brown describes, "We realized that the only way to get them to all swing in one direction is if there is a massive planet, also very distant in the solar system, keeping them in place while they all go around the sun."

A new ninth planet to replace poor little Pluto, which was tossed aside from full-fledged planet to its current ranking as dwarf planet. Brown says, "All those people who are mad that Pluto is no longer a planet, can be thrilled to know that there is a real planet out there, still to be found." And where can Planet X be hiding? Somewhere in the sky near the constellation Orion. Brown adds, "I'm really hoping that as we announce this, people start a world-wide search to go find this ninth planet."

There's a whole new world out there. Would it be nice if it had your name on it?