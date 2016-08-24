× Cy-Fair ISD schools are open today after major power outage due to transformer fire

CYPRESS, TX — The lights are back on and classes will be held in Cy-Fair ISD, after a transformer explosion in the Cypress area, Tuesday.

Cy-Fair ISD gave the all clear for schools to be open. All of this was due to a fire that broke out at a CenterPoint Energy substation, Tuesday night. The fire department says they just had to wait and watch it eventually burn out.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. However, at one point 75,000 homes were without power.

CenterPoint Energy now says the majority of the power has been restored after crews worked through the night to restore power.