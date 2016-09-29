One Pink Warrior has made it her mission to cross the finish line & Race for the Cure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – A sea of pink will fill the streets of downtown Houston, this Saturday, October 1st. It’s the 26th Annual Susan G. Komen Houston's Race for the Cure.

Over 20,000 pink warriors are expected to cross the finish line in an effort to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. Among those will be Kristen Barley Williams. At the age of 34, she was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. She made it her goal to cross the finish line after chemo, and now 9 years later she’s still racing for the cure, and cancer free.

EyeOpener’s Maggie Flecknoe had a chance to sit down with Kristen and share her story of survival. She’s truly a pink warrior.

For more on the race and how you can help in the fight against breast cancer, click here.